FHC to hold health fair in Denmark

Family Health Centers, Inc. will host a Community Health Fair on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event will be held at the Denmark Family Health Center, located at 5616 Carolina Highway in Denmark.

The health fair will feature booths from FHC and several community organizations, highlighting services and information on health and wellness topics.

At the event, FHC will be offering free COVID-19 testing, free COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer), as well as booster shots to eligible individuals.

In addition, free HIV testing, free blood pressure checks and free glucose checks will also be provided.

Individuals receiving their first COVID vaccine shot at the event, or their first or second booster shot, will be asked to complete a simple and anonymous three-minute survey. Participants will be eligible for an incentive.

Individuals who received their first vaccine or first or second booster shot on or after Feb. 14 are also eligible for an incentive.

In addition, there will be free prizes, complimentary giveaways and a live radio remote by the Big DM 101.3 FM.

The health fair is free and open to the public. For more information about FHC Community Health Fair, call 803-531-6900, ext. 6850.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0