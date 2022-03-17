 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FHC to distribute free food boxes

Family Health Centers logo

The Family Health Centers Inc. will be distributing free food boxes on Friday, March 18, from 8:30 a.m. until supplies last from the main site parking lot located at 3310 Magnolia St. in Orangeburg.

To be eligible for the free food boxes monthly, you must be a resident of Orangeburg County and meet the Commodity Supplemental Food Program income guidelines. The Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) works to improve the health of low-income families by supplementing their diets with nutritious USDA foods. The CSFP program is administered through the Food and Nutrition Service of the USDA.

For more information, please call 803-531-6971.

