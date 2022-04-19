FHC to distribute food boxes in Vance

Family Health Centers, Inc. will be distributing free food boxes on Friday, April 22, from 8:30 a.m. until supplies last from the parking lot of Community Medical Center, 10278 Old #6 Hwy., Vance.

To be eligible for the free food boxes monthly, you must be a resident of Orangeburg County and meet the Commodity Supplemental Food Program’s income guidelines.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program works to improve the health of low-income families by supplementing their diets with nutritious USDA foods. The CSFP program is administered through the Food and Nutrition Service of the USDA.

For more information, call 803-531-6971.

