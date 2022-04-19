 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FHC to distribute food boxes in Vance

Family Health Centers logo

Family Health Centers, Inc. will be distributing free food boxes on Friday, April 22, from 8:30 a.m. until supplies last from the parking lot of Community Medical Center, 10278 Old #6 Hwy., Vance.

To be eligible for the free food boxes monthly, you must be a resident of Orangeburg County and meet the Commodity Supplemental Food Program’s income guidelines.

The Commodity Supplemental Food Program works to improve the health of low-income families by supplementing their diets with nutritious USDA foods. The CSFP program is administered through the Food and Nutrition Service of the USDA.

For more information, call 803-531-6971.

