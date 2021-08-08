FHC to celebrate National Health Center Week

FHC will end the week by hosting its annual Health and Wellness Fair/Back-to-School Bash from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14. The health fair will feature booths from FHC and several community organizations, showcasing services and information on health and wellness topics. Free screenings will be offered by FHC, which will include blood pressure and glucose checks. Also, FHC is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing and free COVID-19 vaccines to individuals aged 18 and older and providing second doses of the Moderna vaccine to individuals who received their first dose at a different location.