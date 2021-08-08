FHC to celebrate National Health Center Week

The Family Health Centers Inc. will celebrate National Health Center Week with a series of events on Aug. 8-14. The theme for this year's National Health Center Week is “The Chemistry for Strong Communities.
National Health Center Week is a week-long campaign to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishment of U.S. health centers – the largest and most successful system of primary health care.
Health centers provide preventive and primary care services to almost 30 million people and have continued to do so while facing a global pandemic. Community health centers provide care to people who disproportionately suffer from chronic disease and lack access to affordable, quality care. While their approach is community-based and local, collectively they say they are the backbone of the nation’s primary care system. Community health centers lower health care costs to the tune of $24 billion a year, reduce rates chronic diseases and stimulate local economies.
The Family Health Centers Inc. provide adult medicine, pediatrics, OB/GYN, podiatry, dental, vision, annual wellness visit, medication therapy, behavioral health, nutrition, school-based telehealth, pharmacy, laboratory, X-ray, family medicine, hypertension management program, chronic care management, pain management, telemedicine, Ryan White Program (HIV/AIDS), and HIV prevention and educational services. Community health centers have pivoted to serving their communities through telehealth, drive-through COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 vaccines.
For this year’s celebration, FHC will be hosting a variety of events and initiatives to commemorate each day:
• Monday, Aug. 9: Patient Health Care Day
• Tuesday, Aug. 10: Health Care for the Homeless Day
• Wednesday, Aug. 11: Patient Appreciation Day
• Thursday, Aug. 12: Agricultural Worker Health Care Day and Stakeholder Appreciation Day
• Friday, Aug. 13: Employees Appreciation Day
• Saturday, Aug. 14: Health and Wellness Fair/Back-to-School Bash
FHC will end the week by hosting its annual Health and Wellness Fair/Back-to-School Bash from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 14. The health fair will feature booths from FHC and several community organizations, showcasing services and information on health and wellness topics. Free screenings will be offered by FHC, which will include blood pressure and glucose checks. Also, FHC is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing and free COVID-19 vaccines to individuals aged 18 and older and providing second doses of the Moderna vaccine to individuals who received their first dose at a different location.
This event will provide information on behavioral health services, hypertension management program, diabetes management program, and HIV services/testing and prevention services.
In addition, there will be free prizes, games and activities, free backpacks and school supplies, complimentary giveaways, as well as free healthy snacks and live radio remote by HOT 103.9 FM.
The health fair is free and open to the public. For more information about FHC Health and Wellness Fair/Back-to-School Bash, call 803-531-6900, ext. 6850.
For more information on FHC’s National Health Center Week events, follow along on the organization’s social media channels including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. To learn more about FHC’s health care services, visit www.myfhc.org.