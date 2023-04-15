The executive director of one of the largest community health centers in the state says its two mobile clinics are traveling to serve patients in their own neighborhoods.

Family Health Centers Inc. in Orangeburg has been accredited as a primary care medical home by The Joint Commission. Its service area includes seven satellite sites.

Adult medicine, pediatrics and OB/GYN are among the services provided.

The agency is reaching out within the community with its Family Medical Mobile Units, which are state-of-the-art vehicles equipped with two primary medical exam rooms and lab capabilities.

FHC has a unit stationed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in North and Ehrhardt. Walk-ins are welcome.

“We look at the parts of our county, in our service area, where there's no health care at all. The health care deficit is so great in these areas. In order to improve the gaps in care for those people, we have to go to mobile units because it's too costly to try to put in construction of a new facility,” FHC Chief Executive Officer Leon Brunson Sr. said.

Brunson said the unit in North is funded by an approximately $4.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, while FHC is funding the unit in Ehrhardt.

“Everything that we offer at the main site will be offered on that unit. These mobile units are going to be in place until infinity, or until that area grows in population and we can start a regular medical facility in these locations,” Brunson said.

The Family Mobile Health Unit team consists of a medical provider, nurse, medical office assistant, financial service representative and a driver.

Services offered through the mobile clinics include: primary care for adults and children; optometry; dental; podiatry; behavioral health services; laboratory services; diabetes and hypertension education; immunizations; COVID-19 testing and vaccinations; and access to medication through referrals to the FHC pharmacy.

The mobile units serve anyone, including uninsured and underinsured individuals.

“Everyone has an opportunity to come and receive services from there, anyone. If they're uninsured, underinsured, we're going to see them all. We turn no one away,” Brunson said.

FHC accepts most insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, and also implements a sliding fee scale discount plan for underinsured and uninsured patients.

“If you do not have the ability to pay, we will not deny you care. Your life is more important than worrying about a bill. We want to make sure you stay healthy. If you stay healthy, you can always find a job somewhere or another,” Brunson said.

The mobile unit in North is located at the Community Center Square at 7904 Salley Road and can be reached by phone at 803-596-9113.

The Ehrhardt unit is located next to S&S Disposal at 13321 Broxton Bridge Road and can be reached by phone at 803-747-5963.

Individuals seeking additional information, including on making appointments with the FHC, can call 803-531-6970 or 803-531-6900.