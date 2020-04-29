FHC seeks more money to combat coronavirus; Family Health chairman optimistic about future

The board chairman of one of the state’s largest community health centers says drive-thru testing is among the measures being used to combat the coronavirus while the center works to smooth the occasional bumps of maintaining employee and staff capacity.
“I think we’ve tried to be proactive in terms of putting ourselves in a position to provide the services that we were founded for,” said Dr. James Arrington, chairman of the Family Health Centers Inc. board.
FHC’s operations include the main Orangeburg site on Magnolia Street in Orangeburg, along with satellite sites in Denmark, Vance, Holly Hill, Norway, St. Matthews and St. George. Its services include adult medicine, pediatrics, podiatry, OB/GYN and dentistry.
The center temporarily closed after two employees tested positive for the coronavirus. It reopened on April 6.
“I was told that the CEO did meet with staff and explain to them how they were going to have to close down and what they were closing down for. And the plan, as I understand it, was that nobody was going to suffer financially or economically with this because they were going to be able to assist those people if necessary,” Arrington said.
“I think a lot of this was covered in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, where people would be able to receive unemployment. Some people don’t like to do that kind of thing, but I was told those arrangements were there and that the center was able, or at least said they were going to assist those people with those kinds of things.
“I’m not aware of any specific problems in that regard. I’m almost certain that there might have been some furloughs but, again, I was told that those people were not going to be suffering in any regard regarding finance or anything like that,” Arrington said.
He said he is not aware of any firings haven taken place.
“It certainly wouldn’t have anything to do with this virus situation, but I’m not aware of anything about firings. We looked at the number of employees we have and the number of vacancies we have. We were told that none of the vacancies that we have currently have anything to do with the pandemic at all.
“So I took that to mean that there were no people who were fired or anything like that. These were vacancies that normally occur and nobody, as I understand it, had been laid off in regards to that. But I have had any upfront discussions with anybody in regards to that,” Arrington said.
He said the pandemic has not resulted in the FHC having to cut back on the provision of other services.
“We’re obviously suffering from the situation of patients not being there to generate the kind of things that we normally would be doing. I think one of the grants that we are applying for now is going to hopefully address that as well. I think they call it the Paycheck Protection Program. That’s another one that we’re trying to pursue that’s going to help us to maintain our employees and our staffing as we need it,” Arrington said.
The FHC has already received a federal grant totaling $70,910 through the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and boost its telehealth capacity in response to the coronavirus epidemic.
It later received another $924,305 in federal grant funds to help it respond to the coronavirus through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
The FHC began drive-thru screening for the coronavirus on April 20. The screenings are held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Community Health Center at 10278 Old #6 Highway in Vance and at the Denmark Family Health Center at 5616 Carolina Highway in Denmark.
“The initial grant they got was a little bit over $70,000, not a lot in terms of some of the kinds of things that need to be done. We are in the process of applying for some additional aid through the Small Business Administration” to be able to provide drive-thru screenings at additional sites, Arrington said.
“We’re really just simply trying to help as many people as we can. The minority communities are ones that seem to be hit very hard. It takes a lot and we are very proactive in terms of trying to go out and get additional funding,” he said.
The chairman said there are no plans to close any satellite sites.
“We have not had any discussions about any of them having to be closed. … In fact, we’ve even had some early discussions with the Regional Medical Center about trying to do more at some of our satellites in terms of primary care and that kind of thing,” he said.
The FHC is currently offering telemedicine services, phone visits and traditional in-person visits.
“The telemedicine is something that we’ve gotten into recently. Hopefully that’s going to be helpful to allow us to assist people at a distance and try to provide service again to people who may not be able to travel to the site or center and that kind of thing,” Arrington said.
Of the continued traditional in-person visits, he said, “I don’t have any numbers, but I think that kind of thing has obviously decreased. Some people probably have some concerns” about potential exposure to the coronavirus.
“But since they’ve come back on April 6, it’s been open full-time. Of course, we have some construction going on, too, in part of the main site. I think all of this coming up at the same time is making things a little bit more challenging for us, but we’re still working at it,” Arrington said.
The chairman is optimistic about the future.
“We have to be. I think with the kind of leadership and the kind of employees we’ve had, I think we’re probably doing as well as anybody could do under the circumstances. Hopefully we’re going to be able to survive and continue to offer the services that we’ve always been offering. We’re trying, for sure,” he said.
In an official statement released April 14, FHC CEO Leon Brunson Jr. said, “As front-line responses to the COVID-19 response, we want to make sure each of our staff, along with our patients, are always kept safe.”
Contact the writer: dgleaton@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5534. Follow "Good News with Gleaton" on Twitter at @DionneTandD.
