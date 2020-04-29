FHC seeks more money to combat coronavirus; Family Health chairman optimistic about future

“I’m not aware of any specific problems in that regard. I’m almost certain that there might have been some furloughs but, again, I was told that those people were not going to be suffering in any regard regarding finance or anything like that,” Arrington said.

He said he is not aware of any firings haven taken place.

“It certainly wouldn’t have anything to do with this virus situation, but I’m not aware of anything about firings. We looked at the number of employees we have and the number of vacancies we have. We were told that none of the vacancies that we have currently have anything to do with the pandemic at all.

“So I took that to mean that there were no people who were fired or anything like that. These were vacancies that normally occur and nobody, as I understand it, had been laid off in regards to that. But I have had any upfront discussions with anybody in regards to that,” Arrington said.

He said the pandemic has not resulted in the FHC having to cut back on the provision of other services.