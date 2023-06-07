A new planning grant was awarded to Family Health Centers, Inc. to expand dental care in rural and underserved schools in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

Family Health Centers, Inc. is one of the eight organizations to receive $65,000 in funding through the Duke Endowment in association with the BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Foundation.

FHC will be eligible to apply for a two-year implementation grant from The Duke Endowment this fall.

The endowment’s school-based oral health expansion grant program is a multi-year initiative designed to expand dental services into rural and underserved schools to ensure that all children receive dental care.

The program’s goals are to improve access to dental care for school-aged children, improve meaningful care outcomes for school-aged children and grow programs that have viable business plans that lead to sustainability.

There are approximately 15,000 students enrolled in the public school system within Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

According to South Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 48% of children within the service area have never seen a dentist.

More than 4.1 million Carolinians, including many children, live in a designated dental professional shortage area. School-based programs provide care to children who might not otherwise have access to oral health professionals. These programs eliminate barriers such as transportation issues and appointment time away from school and work.

Dental problems and pain impact performance at school and contribute to absenteeism.

Research finds that dental pain has a similar, if not greater, impact on children’s quality of life than acute asthma.

According to a Duke Endowment publication, school-aged children are particularly affected by poor oral health, and tooth decay is the most common chronic disease among children.

Oral health problems and pain affect performance at school and are the top reasons for school absences in low-resourced communities.

Research also finds that dental pain has a negative effect on a child’s quality of life, with studies showing that poor oral health in children is associated with increased shyness, feelings of worthlessness, unhappiness and reduced friendliness.