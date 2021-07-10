FHC receives $750,000 for rural health effort; program seeks to attract family medicine providers

FHC and RMC both serve the rural and medically underserved area that encompasses Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties in South Carolina.

Orangeburg and Bamberg counties are designated wholly rural by Federal Office of Rural Health Policy, while half of Calhoun County has a rural designation. The entire area has HRSA Medically Underserved Area and Health Provider Shortage Area designations. The shortage of access to primary care is reflected in significant health disparities, especially among the low income and minority populations of the area.

The geographic area in which the proposed residency program will be located includes Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties. The City of Orangeburg, where FHC has its main site, and where RMC is located, will be the base of the residency program.

Both Family Health Centers and RMC are accredited by the Joint Commission, demonstrating that they have met high standards in the quality and safety of the care they provide.

VCOM has established and sustained several primary care residency training programs in small communities since 2008 and has several more programs in process.