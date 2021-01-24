FHC plans to offer coronavirus vaccine

Family Health Centers, Inc. will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals who are 70 years of age and older.

The vaccinations will be offered at all Family Health Centers locations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“This is the next critical step in protecting citizens who are most at-risk for becoming infected, as well as those who could experience serious health complications from COVID-19,” said Leon A. Brunson Sr., FHC chief executive officer.

“The vaccine will assist in reducing the spread of the virus and allow our people to recover more quickly from this pandemic. We are excited to begin vaccinating residents and look forward to additional people receiving the protection it offers,” he said.

The vaccine consists of two doses. Individuals will be scheduled for the second dose at the time their first dose is administered.

Second doses will occur 28 days after first doses. Everyone must anticipate their future availability when scheduling their first dose.

Vaccinations will be offered at the following locations:

• Family Health Centers, Inc. – 3310 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg