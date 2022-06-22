FHC plans health fair in Neeses

Family Health Centers will host a Community Health Fair on Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event will be held at Norfield Medical Center, located at 7061 Norway Road in Neeses.

The health fair will feature booths from FHC and several community organizations, highlighting services and information on health and wellness topics.

At the event, FHC will be offering free COVID-19 testing, free COVID-19 vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer), as well as booster shots to eligible individuals.

In addition, free HIV testing, free blood pressure checks and free glucose checks will also be provided.

Individuals receiving their first COVID vaccine shot at the event, or their first or second booster shot, will be asked to complete a simple and anonymous three-minute survey. Participants will be eligible for an incentive.

Individuals who received their first vaccine or first or second booster shot on or after Feb. 14 are also eligible for an incentive.

In addition, there will be free prizes, complimentary giveaways and a live radio remote by the Big DM 101.3 FM.

The health fair is free and open to the public. For more information about the fair, call 803-531-6900, ext. 6850.

