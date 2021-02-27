FHC offers walk-in vaccinations for people 65 and older

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering COVID-19 walk-in vaccination sites to individuals who are 65 years of age and older.

Vaccinations will be administered while supplies last at select locations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5. No appointments are necessary.

The vaccine consists of two doses. Individuals will be scheduled for the second dose at the time their first dose is administered. Second doses will occur 28 days after first doses, everyone must anticipate their future availability when scheduling their first dose.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine will not only protect you but help stop the spread of the pandemic. While no one tool alone is going to stop the pandemic, getting vaccinated is a critical step. Your best protection from COVID-19 will be a combination of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, and washing your hands often.

“I have gotten my COVID-19 vaccine,” said Leon A. Brunson, Sr., chief executive officer. “Building defense against COVID-19 in our health centers and our community is a team effort. By getting the vaccine, I am supporting the health of my family and my community.”