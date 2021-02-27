 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FHC offers walk-in vaccinations for people 65 and older
0 comments

FHC offers walk-in vaccinations for people 65 and older

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Family Health Centers logo

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering COVID-19 walk-in vaccination sites to individuals who are 65 years of age and older.

Vaccinations will be administered while supplies last at select locations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5. No appointments are necessary.

The vaccine consists of two doses. Individuals will be scheduled for the second dose at the time their first dose is administered. Second doses will occur 28 days after first doses, everyone must anticipate their future availability when scheduling their first dose.

Getting a COVID-19 vaccine will not only protect you but help stop the spread of the pandemic. While no one tool alone is going to stop the pandemic, getting vaccinated is a critical step. Your best protection from COVID-19 will be a combination of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, and washing your hands often.

“I have gotten my COVID-19 vaccine,” said Leon A. Brunson, Sr., chief executive officer. “Building defense against COVID-19 in our health centers and our community is a team effort. By getting the vaccine, I am supporting the health of my family and my community.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and medical experts agree the COVID-19 vaccine is safe. All COVID-19 vaccines were tested in clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people to make sure they meet safety standards and protect adults of different ages, races, and ethnicities.

Vaccinations will be offered at the following locations:

March 1, 2021

  • Bamberg Civic Center

2477 Main Highway

Bamberg, SC 29003

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • John Ford Community Center

304 Agnes Street

St. Matthews, SC 29135

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

March 2, 2021

  • Orangeburg City Gym

410 Broughton Street

Orangeburg, SC 29115

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

March 3, 2021

  • Denmark Train Depot

12 Baruch Street

Denmark, SC 29042

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. .[

  • Holly Hill Depot

8603 Old State Road

Holly Hill, SC 29059

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

March 4, 2021

  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds

350 Magnolia Street

Orangeburg, SC 29115

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m

March 5, 2021

  • Saint Mark United Methodist Church

8502 North Road

North, SC 29112

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

  • John Ford Community Center

304 Agnes Street

St. Matthews, SC 29135

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccination, call 803-531-6900.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden scores win as House passes COVID-19 relief plan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News