FHC offers walk-in vaccinations for people 65 and older

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering COVID-19 walk-in vaccination sites to individuals who are 65 years of age and older.
Vaccinations will be administered while supplies last at select locations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 1, through Friday, March 5. No appointments are necessary.
The vaccine consists of two doses. Individuals will be scheduled for the second dose at the time their first dose is administered. Second doses will occur 28 days after first doses, everyone must anticipate their future availability when scheduling their first dose.
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine will not only protect you but help stop the spread of the pandemic. While no one tool alone is going to stop the pandemic, getting vaccinated is a critical step. Your best protection from COVID-19 will be a combination of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, avoiding crowds, and washing your hands often.
“I have gotten my COVID-19 vaccine,” said Leon A. Brunson, Sr., chief executive officer. “Building defense against COVID-19 in our health centers and our community is a team effort. By getting the vaccine, I am supporting the health of my family and my community.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and medical experts agree the COVID-19 vaccine is safe. All COVID-19 vaccines were tested in clinical trials involving tens of thousands of people to make sure they meet safety standards and protect adults of different ages, races, and ethnicities.
Vaccinations will be offered at the following locations:
March 1, 2021
- Bamberg Civic Center
2477 Main Highway
Bamberg, SC 29003
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- John Ford Community Center
304 Agnes Street
St. Matthews, SC 29135
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
March 2, 2021
- Orangeburg City Gym
410 Broughton Street
Orangeburg, SC 29115
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
March 3, 2021
- Denmark Train Depot
12 Baruch Street
Denmark, SC 29042
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. .[
- Holly Hill Depot
8603 Old State Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
March 4, 2021
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds
350 Magnolia Street
Orangeburg, SC 29115
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m
March 5, 2021
- Saint Mark United Methodist Church
8502 North Road
North, SC 29112
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- John Ford Community Center
304 Agnes Street
St. Matthews, SC 29135
8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccination, call 803-531-6900.