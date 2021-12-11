FHC offers free mobile testing

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties Monday through Friday, Dec. 13-17.

Testing sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

The testing sites will include drive-thru stations.

If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, Dec. 13

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

Tuesday, Dec. 14

• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center,

19 Maple Avenue, Denmark

Wednesday, Dec. 15

• Branchville Community Center, 7647 Freedom Road, Branchville

Thursday, Dec. 16

• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Ave., Harleyville

• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road,

North

Friday, Dec. 17

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.