FHC offers free mobile COVID testing

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg and Bamberg counties Monday, May 17 through Thursday, May 20.
The sites are open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will be closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:
Monday
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
Tuesday
• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark
• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg
Wednesday
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
Thursday
• Harleyville Community, 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville
• Cornerstone Community Church, 1481 Chestnut Street, Orangeburg
Friday
• FHC COVID-19 mobile testing site closed
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.