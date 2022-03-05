FHC offers free COVID testing

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from Monday, March 7 through Friday, March 11.

The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a lunch break from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, March 7

Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill

St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg

Tuesday, March 8

Bowman Town Hall, 131 Poplar Street, Bowman

Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark

Wednesday, March 9

Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee

Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville

Thursday, March 10

Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

Claflin University, 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg (Claflin staff and students only)

Friday, March 11

Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg

St. Matthews Medical Center, 558 Chestnut Street, St. Matthews

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.