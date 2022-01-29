FHC offers free COVID testing

Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from Monday through Friday, Jan. 31-Feb. 4.
The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
The testing sites will include drive-thru stations.
If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:
Monday, Jan. 31
• Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill
Tuesday, Feb. 1
• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
Wednesday, Feb. 2
• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Ave., Harleyville
• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews
Thursday, Feb. 3
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road
North
• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (Claflin University staff and students only)
Friday, Feb. 4
• Shop Her Closet, Outreach Community Center, 3722 Main Highway, Bamberg
• Providence Baptist Church, 320 Mount Olive Road, Santee
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.