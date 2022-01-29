FHC offers free COVID testing

Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from Monday through Friday, Jan. 31-Feb. 4.

The sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

The testing sites will include drive-thru stations.

If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, Jan. 31

• Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill

Tuesday, Feb. 1

• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

Wednesday, Feb. 2

• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Ave., Harleyville

• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews

Thursday, Feb. 3

• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road

North

• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (Claflin University staff and students only)

Friday, Feb. 4

• Shop Her Closet, Outreach Community Center, 3722 Main Highway, Bamberg

• Providence Baptist Church, 320 Mount Olive Road, Santee

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.