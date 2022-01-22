FHC offers free COVID testing

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Dorchester counties from Monday, Jan. 24, through Friday, Jan. 28.

The testing will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a lunch break from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary.

The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, Jan. 24

• Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg

Tuesday, Jan. 25

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark

• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville

Wednesday, Jan. 26

• Cedar Grove A.M.E. Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg

• Shiloh A.M.E. Church, 2902 Cleveland Street, Elloree

Thursday, Jan. 27

• Old Willow Middle School, 2750 Cope Road, Norway

• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg (Claflin staff and students only)

Friday, Jan. 28

• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

• Bamberg Fire Department, 2320 Main Highway, Bamberg

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, please call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.