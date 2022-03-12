FHC offers free COVID testing

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.

The testing will be provided in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18.

Testing sites are open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

The testing sites will include drive-thru stations.

If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, March 14

• Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Old Willow Middle School, 2750 Cope Road, Norway

Tuesday, March 15

• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark

Wednesday, March 16

• Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 112 Purity Street, Orangeburg

• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville

Thursday, March 17

• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg (Claflin staff and students only)

Friday, March 18

• Family Health Centers, Inc., 3310 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg

• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.