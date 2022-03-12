FHC offers free COVID testing

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.
The testing will be provided in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18.
Testing sites are open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a break for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
The testing sites will include drive-thru stations.
If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:
Monday, March 14
• Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• Old Willow Middle School, 2750 Cope Road, Norway
Tuesday, March 15
• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg
• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark
Wednesday, March 16
• Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 112 Purity Street, Orangeburg
• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville
Thursday, March 17
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg (Claflin staff and students only)
Friday, March 18
• Family Health Centers, Inc., 3310 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg
• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.