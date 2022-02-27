 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

Family Health Centers logo

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from Monday through Friday, Feb. 28-March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.

Monday, Feb. 28

• Holly Hill Depot. 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg

Tuesday, March 1

• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

  • Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

Wednesday, March 2

• Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville

• St. Matthews Christian Center, 731 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews

Thursday, March 3

• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

(CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)

Friday, March 4

• Lovely Hill Convention Center, 5905 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George

• Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 2726 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.

