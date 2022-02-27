FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from Monday through Friday, Feb. 28-March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m.
No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, Feb. 28
• Holly Hill Depot. 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg
Tuesday, March 1
• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
- Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
Wednesday, March 2
• Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
People are also reading…
• St. Matthews Christian Center, 731 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews
Thursday, March 3
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
(CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)
Friday, March 4
• Lovely Hill Convention Center, 5905 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George
• Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 2726 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.