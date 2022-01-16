 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Dorchester and Calhoun counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Jan. 18-21, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the testing sites will be closed.

Monday, Jan. 17

Sites closed in observance of MLK holiday

Tuesday, Jan. 18

  • Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
  • Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill

Wednesday, Jan. 19

  • Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
  • Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville

Thursday, Jan. 20

  • Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center, 220 Park St., Neeses
  • Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

(CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)

Friday, Jan. 21

  • Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
  • Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.

