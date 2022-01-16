FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Dorchester and Calhoun counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Jan. 18-21, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, Jan. 17
Sites closed in observance of MLK holiday
Tuesday, Jan. 18
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
- Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill
Wednesday, Jan. 19
- Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
- Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
Thursday, Jan. 20
- Seniors Recreation and Leisure Center, 220 Park St., Neeses
- Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
(CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)
Friday, Jan. 21
- Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
- Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.