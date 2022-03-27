FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, March 28-31, and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 1. We will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, March 28
- Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill
- New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia St., Orangeburg,
Tuesday, March 29
- Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
Wednesday, March 30
- Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
- St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg
Thursday, March 31
- Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
- Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
(CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)
Friday, April 1
- John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews
- Old Willow Middle School, 2750 Cope Road, Norway
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.