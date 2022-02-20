 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

  • 0
Family Health Centers logo

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Dorchester counties on Monday through Friday, Feb. 21-25, from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.

Monday, Feb. 21

  • Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road. Holly Hill
  • Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

Tuesday, Feb. 22

  • Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville

Wednesday, Feb. 23

  • Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg
  • Shiloh AME Church, 2902 Cleveland St.,Elloree

Thursday, Feb. 24

People are also reading…

  • Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
  • Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

(CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)

Friday, Feb. 25

  • Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg
  • Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
TheTandD.com: $5.99 for the first month

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kamala Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented" sanctions if they invade Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News