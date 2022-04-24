FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 25-29, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, April 25
- Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill
- New Mount Zion Baptist Church
1785 Amelia St., Orangeburg
Tuesday, April 26
- Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
- Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
Wednesday, April 27
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
- Old Willow Middle School, 2750 Cope Road, Norway
People are also reading…
Thursday, April 28
- Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg
- Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)
Friday, April 29
- Lovely Hill Convention Center, 5905 W. Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George
- Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.