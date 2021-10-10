 Skip to main content
FHC offers free COVID-19 testing
FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.

The testing will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday through Friday, Oct. 11-15.

Testing will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., but closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, Oct. 11

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Samaritan House of Orangeburg County, 1580 Middleton St., Orangeburg

Tuesday, Oct. 12

• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville

Thursday, Oct. 14

• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (Claflin students and staff only)

Friday, Oct. 15

• Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg (parking lot)

• Saint Matthews Christian Center, 731 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, please call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.

