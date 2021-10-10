FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.

The testing will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday through Friday, Oct. 11-15.

Testing will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., but closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, Oct. 11

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Samaritan House of Orangeburg County, 1580 Middleton St., Orangeburg

Tuesday, Oct. 12

• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville

Thursday, Oct. 14