FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.
The testing will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday through Friday, Oct. 11-15.
Testing will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., but closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m.
No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:
Monday, Oct. 11
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• Samaritan House of Orangeburg County, 1580 Middleton St., Orangeburg
Tuesday, Oct. 12
• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
• Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
Thursday, Oct. 14
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (Claflin students and staff only)
Friday, Oct. 15
• Orangeburg County Council on Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg (parking lot)
• Saint Matthews Christian Center, 731 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, please call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.