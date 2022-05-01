FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 2-6, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, May 2
- Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill
- Bowman Town Hall, 131 Poplar St., Bowman
Tuesday, May 3
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
- Denmark Train Depot, 12 Baruch St., Denmark
Wednesday, May 4
- Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
- Old Willow Middle School, 2750 Cope Road, Norway
Thursday, May 5
- Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg
- Branchville Community Center, 7647 Freedom Road, Branchville
Friday, May 6
- John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews
- St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, North
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.