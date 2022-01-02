FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Dorchester and Calhoun counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Monday through Friday, Jan. 3-7, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, Jan. 3
Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia St., Orangeburg
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark[
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
Shop Her Closet[ Outreach Community Center, 3722 Main Highway, Bamberg
Thursday, Jan. 6
Orangeburg County Council of Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg
Samaritan House of Orangeburg County, 1580 Middleton St., Orangeburg
Friday, Jan. 7
Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews.
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile xcreenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.