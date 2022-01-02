 Skip to main content
FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Dorchester and Calhoun counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Monday through Friday, Jan. 3-7, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the testing sites will be closed.

Monday, Jan. 3

Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia St., Orangeburg

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark[

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville

Shop Her Closet[ Outreach Community Center, 3722 Main Highway, Bamberg

Thursday, Jan. 6

Orangeburg County Council of Aging, 2570 St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg

Samaritan House of Orangeburg County, 1580 Middleton St., Orangeburg

Friday, Jan. 7

Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews.

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile xcreenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.

