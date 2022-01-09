FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Dorchester and Calhoun counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Monday, Jan. 10, through Friday, Jan. 14, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the testing sites will be closed.