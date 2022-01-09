 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

Family Health Centers logo

The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Dorchester and Calhoun counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Monday, Jan. 10, through Friday, Jan. 14, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the testing sites will be closed.

Monday, Jan. 10

  • Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
  • Bowman Town Hall, 131 Poplar St., Bowman

Tuesday, Jan. 11

  • Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
  • Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

Wednesday, Jan. 12

  • Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 112 Purity St., Orangeburg
  • Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville

Thursday, Jan. 13

  • Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
  • Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, 1320 Middleton St., Orangeburg

Friday, Jan. 14

  • St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 324 Mingo St., Orangeburg
  • John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St.

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-69 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.

