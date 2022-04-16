 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FHC offers free COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 18-22, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.

Monday, April 18

  • Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill
  • Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg

Tuesday, April 19

  • Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
  • Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

Wednesday, April 20

  • Shiloh AME Church, 2902 Cleveland St., Elloree
  • Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg

Thursday, April 21

  • Bowman Town Hall, 131 Poplar St., Bowman
  • Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)

Friday, April 21

  • Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
  • Community Medical Center, 10278 Old Number Six Highway, Vance

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.

