FHC offers free COVID-19 mobile testing
FHC offers free COVID-19 mobile testing

Family Health Centers logo

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 21-25. We will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.

Monday, June 21

  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
  • • Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

Tuesday, June 22

  • Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
  • Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

Wednesday, June 23

  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
  • Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

Thursday, June 24

  • Bowman Town Hall, 131 Poplar St., Bowman
  • Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Ave., Harleyville

Friday, June 25

  • Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.

