FHC offers free COVID-19 mobile testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Dorchester counties on Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 7-10. Testing will occur from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed
Monday, Sept. 6
- FHC testing sites closed in observance of Labor Day
Tuesday, Sept. 7
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
- Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
Wednesday, Sept. 8
- Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
Thursday, Sept. 9
- Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
- Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)
Friday, Sept. 10
- Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg
- Bamberg Civic Center, 2477 Main Highway, Bamberg
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.