FHC offers free COVID-19, HIV testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing and free mobile HIV rapid testing. The rapid HIV test gives highly accurate results in as little as 15 minutes. All testing is confidential and conducted in a private clinic setting.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday through Friday, Feb. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 and HIV testing sites will be closed.
Monday, Feb. 7
- Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road. Holly Hill
- St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg
Tuesday, Feb. 8
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
- Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
Wednesday, Feb. 9
- Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
- Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee
Thursday, Feb. 10
- Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
- Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
(CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)
Friday, Feb. 11
- Shop Her Closet Outreach Community Center, 3722 Main Highway, Bamberg
- John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings, HIV rapid testing and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.