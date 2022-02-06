FHC offers free COVID-19, HIV testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing and free mobile HIV rapid testing. The rapid HIV test gives highly accurate results in as little as 15 minutes. All testing is confidential and conducted in a private clinic setting.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday through Friday, Feb. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 and HIV testing sites will be closed.