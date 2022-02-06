 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

FHC offers free COVID-19, HIV testing

  • 0
Family Health Centers logo

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing and free mobile HIV rapid testing. The rapid HIV test gives highly accurate results in as little as 15 minutes. All testing is confidential and conducted in a private clinic setting.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday through Friday, Feb. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 and HIV testing sites will be closed.

Monday, Feb. 7

  • Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road. Holly Hill
  • St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg

Tuesday, Feb. 8

  • Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
  • Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

Wednesday, Feb. 9

People are also reading…

  • Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
  • Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee

Thursday, Feb. 10

  • Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
  • Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

(CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)

Friday, Feb. 11

  • Shop Her Closet Outreach Community Center, 3722 Main Highway, Bamberg
  • John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews
TheTandD.com: $5.99 for the first month

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings, HIV rapid testing and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Rogan addresses edited video of him using the n-word

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News