FHC offers COVID testing sites

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23.

The sites will be closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, April 19

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. (Claflin University staff and students only)

Tuesday, April 20

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 21