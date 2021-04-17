FHC offers COVID testing sites

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23.
The sites will be closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:
Monday, April 19
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m. (Claflin University staff and students only)
Tuesday, April 20
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 21
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
Thursday, April 22
• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
• New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia Street, Orangeburg, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
Friday, April 23
• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.