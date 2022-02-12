FHC offers COVID, HIV testing

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing and free mobile HIV rapid testing.

The rapid HIV test gives highly accurate results in as little as 15 minutes.

All testing is confidential and conducted in a private clinic setting.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondaey through Friday, Feb. 14-18.

Sites will be closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 and HIV testing sites will be closed.

COVID-19 mobile testing and HIV mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, Feb. 14

• Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• St. Paul Baptist Church, 2259 Rowesville Road, Orangeburg

Tuesday, Feb. 15

• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

Wednesday, Feb. 16

• Bull Swamp Baptist Church, 112 Purity St., Orangeburg

• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Ave., Harleyville

Thursday, Feb. 17

• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (Claflin University staff and students only)

Friday, Feb. 18

• Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg

• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings, HIV rapid testing and testing sites, please call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.