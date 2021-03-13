 Skip to main content
FHC offering walk-in vaccinations for those who qualify
FHC offering walk-in vaccinations for those who qualify

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering COVID-19 walk-in vaccination sites to individuals who are 55 years of age and older, as well as frontline essential workers such as teachers and support staff, firefighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, USPS workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, daycare workers and for people ages 16 to 64 with qualifying medical conditions.

Vaccinations will be administered while supplies last at select locations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 15, Tuesday, March 16, Thursday, March 18, and Friday, March 19. No appointments are necessary.

The Family Health Centers, Inc. will be providing the Moderna vaccine and automatically schedule their second dose. Second doses will occur 28 days after first doses.

Vaccinations will be offered at the following locations:

Vaccine demand outweighing supply; sites open throughout region

Monday, March 15

• Ehrhardt City Hall

13704 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 16

• Orangeburg City Gym

410 Broughton St., Orangeburg

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Thursday, March 18

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds

350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Friday, March 19

• Lovely Hill Convention Center

5905 W Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

• St. Mark United Methodist Church

8502 North Road, North

8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccination, call 803-531-6900.

