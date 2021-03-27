 Skip to main content
FHC offering mobile COVID-19 testing
The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg and Bamberg Counties on Monday, March 29, through Thursday, April 1.

We will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations.

If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Testing sites:

Monday, March 29

  • Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg,

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30

  • Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Denmark Police Department -- Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 31

  • Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 1

  • Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

(Claflin University staff and students only)

  • New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia St., Orangeburg

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, April 2

COVID-19 TESTING SITES CLOSED IN OBSERVANCE OF GOOD FRIDAY

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.

