FHC offering mobile COVID-19 testing
The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg and Bamberg Counties on Monday, March 29, through Thursday, April 1.
We will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations.
If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Testing sites:
Monday, March 29
- Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC 29059
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg,
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 30
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Denmark Police Department -- Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 31
- Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 1
- Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
(Claflin University staff and students only)
- New Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia St., Orangeburg
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, April 2
COVID-19 TESTING SITES CLOSED IN OBSERVANCE OF GOOD FRIDAY
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.