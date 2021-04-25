 Skip to main content
FHC offering free virus testing
FHC offering free virus testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties on Monday through Friday, April 26-30.

We will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Monday, April 26

  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds

350 Magnolia Street

Orangeburg, SC 29115

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex

8423 Old State Road

Holly Hill, SC 29059

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 27

  • Denmark Police Department

Walter E. Brooker Center

19 Maple Avenue

Denmark, SC 29042

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church

1198 Glover Street

Orangeburg, SC 29115

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, April 28

  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds

350 Magnolia Street

Orangeburg, SC 29115

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Town of North Community Center-Square

7904 Salley Road

North, SC 29112

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 29

  • Bowman Town Hall

131 Poplar Street

Bowman, SC 29018

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Perfecting Zion Institutional Church

1485 Five Chop Road

Orangeburg, SC 29115

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, April 30

  • Jones Chapel Baptist Church

2726 Kennerly Road

Orangeburg, SC 29118

8:30 a.m. -4:00 p.m.

  • John Ford Community Center

304 Agnes Street

St. Matthews, SC 29135

8:30 a.m. -4:00 p.m.

For additional information regarding COVID-19 Mobile Screenings and Testing Sites, please call (803) 531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.

