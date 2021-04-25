FHC offering free virus testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties on Monday through Friday, April 26-30.
We will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Monday, April 26
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds
350 Magnolia Street
Orangeburg, SC 29115
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex
8423 Old State Road
Holly Hill, SC 29059
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27
- Denmark Police Department
Walter E. Brooker Center
19 Maple Avenue
Denmark, SC 29042
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church
1198 Glover Street
Orangeburg, SC 29115
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday, April 28
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds
350 Magnolia Street
Orangeburg, SC 29115
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Town of North Community Center-Square
7904 Salley Road
North, SC 29112
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 29
- Bowman Town Hall
131 Poplar Street
Bowman, SC 29018
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Perfecting Zion Institutional Church
1485 Five Chop Road
Orangeburg, SC 29115
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, April 30
- Jones Chapel Baptist Church
2726 Kennerly Road
Orangeburg, SC 29118
8:30 a.m. -4:00 p.m.
- John Ford Community Center
304 Agnes Street
St. Matthews, SC 29135
8:30 a.m. -4:00 p.m.
For additional information regarding COVID-19 Mobile Screenings and Testing Sites, please call (803) 531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.