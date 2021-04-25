FHC offering free virus testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties on Monday through Friday, April 26-30.

We will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.