FHC offering free vaccination event in Orangeburg

A COVID-19 vaccination event will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Family Health Centers, Inc., located at 3310 Magnolia Street in Orangeburg.

FHC will be offering free COVID-19 Moderna vaccines for individuals 18 or older and Pfizer vaccines for children ages 5 to 11 years old, as well as Moderna booster shots for eligible individuals.

Also, there will be free HIV rapid testing and community vendors. In addition, there will be free food, free food boxes, free baby supplies, raffles and a live radio remote by the Big DM 101.3 FM.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call 803-531-6900 or 803-531-8972.