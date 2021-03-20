FHC offering free, mobile COVID testing

The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free, mobile COVID-19 testing.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg and Bamberg counties on Monday, March 22; Wednesday, March 24, and Friday, March 26.

The sites will be closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, March 22

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex: 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds: 350 Magnolia Street. Orangeburg, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24

• Town of North Community Center-Square: 7904 Salley Road, North, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds: 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.

Friday, March 26

• Denmark Police Department: Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.