FHC offering free, mobile COVID testing

The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free, mobile COVID-19 testing.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg and Bamberg counties on Monday, March 22; Wednesday, March 24, and Friday, March 26.
The sites will be closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:
Monday, March 22
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex: 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds: 350 Magnolia Street. Orangeburg, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 24
• Town of North Community Center-Square: 7904 Salley Road, North, 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds: 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
Friday, March 26
• Denmark Police Department: Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
• St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 324 Mingo Street, Orangeburg, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m.
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.