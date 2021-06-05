FHC offering free mobile COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Dorchester counties Monday through Friday, June 7-11. The clinics will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., and be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.