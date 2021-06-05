FHC offering free mobile COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Dorchester counties Monday through Friday, June 7-11. The clinics will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., and be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, June 7
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
- Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
Tuesday, June 8
- Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
Wednesday, June 9
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
- Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
Thursday, June 10
- Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
- Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg
Friday, June 11
- Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.