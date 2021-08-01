 Skip to main content
FHC offering free mobile COVID-19 testing
The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties Monday through Thursday, Aug. 2-5. Testing at the sites will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with a break for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.

Monday, Aug. 2

  • Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

Tuesday, Aug. 3

  • Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
  • Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

Wednesday, Aug. 4

  • John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews
  • Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville

Thursday, Aug. 5

  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
  • Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
Lawmakers: Much done, not done amid COVID

Friday, Aug. 6

FHC COVID-19 TESTING SITES CLOSED

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.

