FHC offering free mobile COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties Monday through Thursday, Aug. 2-5. Testing at the sites will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, with a break for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, Aug. 2
- Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
Tuesday, Aug. 3
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
- Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
Wednesday, Aug. 4
- John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews
- Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
Thursday, Aug. 5
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
- Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
Friday, Aug. 6
FHC COVID-19 TESTING SITES CLOSED
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.