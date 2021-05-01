 Skip to main content
FHC offering free mobile COVID-19 testing
FHC offering free mobile COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties on Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7. We will be closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, May 3

  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4

  • Denmark Police Department -- Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Wednesday, May 5

  • Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

  • Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 6

  • Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg

8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

  • St. Luke Presbyterian Church 324 Mingo St., Orangeburg

8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Friday, May 7

  • John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St. St. Matthews

8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.

