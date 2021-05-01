FHC offering free mobile COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Calhoun counties on Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 7. We will be closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:
Monday, May 3
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4
- Denmark Police Department -- Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 5
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 6
- Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg
8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- St. Luke Presbyterian Church 324 Mingo St., Orangeburg
8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Friday, May 7
- John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St. St. Matthews
8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.