FHC offering free COVID testing

The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.

The testing will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Dorchester counties from Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18.

Testing sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

The testing sites will include drive-thru stations.

If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, June 14

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

Tuesday, June 15

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark

• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg

Wednesday, June 16