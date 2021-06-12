FHC offering free COVID testing

The Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.
The testing will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Dorchester counties from Monday, June 14, through Friday, June 18.
Testing sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., but closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
The testing sites will include drive-thru stations.
If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:
Monday, June 14
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
Tuesday, June 15
• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Avenue, Denmark
• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg
Wednesday, June 16
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
Thursday, June 17
• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Avenue, Harleyville
• Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 310 Green Street, Orangeburg
Friday, June 18
• Bamberg Civic Center, 2477 Main Highway, Bamberg
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.