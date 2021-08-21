FHC offering free COVID-19 testing

Family Health Centers is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing throughout the week.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing will be closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
No appointments are necessary.
The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:
Monday, Aug. 23
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg (Claflin staff and students only)
Tuesday, Aug. 24
• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg
• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
Wednesday, Aug. 25
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Ave., Harleyville
Thursday, Aug. 26
• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg (Claflin staff and students only)
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
Friday, Aug. 27
• St. Matthews Christian Center, 731 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews
• Good Shepherd Community Ministries, 1178 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342, or go to www.myfhc.org.