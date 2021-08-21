FHC offering free COVID-19 testing

Family Health Centers is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing throughout the week.

The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Testing will be closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

No appointments are necessary.

The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, Aug. 23

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg (Claflin staff and students only)

Tuesday, Aug. 24

• Williams Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1198 Glover Street, Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

Wednesday, Aug. 25

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg