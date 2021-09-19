FHC offering free COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 20-24, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, Sept. 20
- Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
- Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)
Tuesday, Sept. 21
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
- Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
Wednesday, Sept. 22
- Bowman Town Hall, 131 Poplar St., Bowman
- Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
Thursday, Sept. 23
- Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
- Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)
Friday, Sept. 24
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
- John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.