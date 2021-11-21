FHC offering free COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, Nov. 22-24, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, testing sites will be closed.
Monday, Nov. 22
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)
Tuesday, Nov. 23
• Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
Wednesday, Nov, 24
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
• Shop Her Closet Outreach Community Center, 3722 Main Highway, Bamberg
Testing sites are closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 25-26, in observance of Thanksgiving holidays.
People are also reading…
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.