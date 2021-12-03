FHC offering free COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg and Dorchester counties on Monday, Dec. 6 through Friday, Dec. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, Dec. 6
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
Tuesday, Dec. 7
• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St. Orangeburg
• Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
Wednesday, Dec. 8
• Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
People are also reading…
• Shop Her Closet/Outreach Community Center, 3722 Main Highway, Bamberg
Thursday, Dec. 9
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North[
• Samaritan House of Orangeburg County, 1580 Middleton St., Orangeburg
Friday, Dec. 10
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.