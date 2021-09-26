FHC offering free COVID-19 testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, Sept. 27-Oct.1, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, Sept. 27
- Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
Tuesday, Sept. 28
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
- Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
Wednesday, Sept. 29
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
- Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
Thursday, Sept. 30
- Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
- Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
(CLAFLIN UNIVERSITY STAFF AND STUDENTS ONLY)
Friday, Oct. 1
- Old Willow Middle School, 2750 Cope Road, Norway
- St. Matthews Christian Center, 731 St. Matthews Road, St. Matthews
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.