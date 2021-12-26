 Skip to main content
FHC offering free COVID-19 testing

Family Health Centers logo

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing. The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Dorchester and Calhoun counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 27-29, with a lunch break from 1 to 2 p.m. On Thursday, Dec. 30, the sites will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.

Monday, Dec. 27

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North

Tuesday, Dec. 28

• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

• Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville

Wednesday, Dec. 29

• Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark

• Shiloh AME Church, 2902 Cleveland St., Elloree

Thursday, Dec. 30

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews

On Friday, Dec. 31, the testing sites will be closed in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.

