 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FHC offering free COVID-19 testing
0 comments
editor's pick

FHC offering free COVID-19 testing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Family Health Centers logo

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.

The testing will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday through Friday, Nov. 15-19.

The testing is offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sites are closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, Nov. 15

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (Claflin staff and students only)

Tuesday, Nov. 16

• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center,

19 Maple Avenue, Denmark

Wednesday, Nov. 17

• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Ave., Harleyville

• Branchville Community Center, 7647 Freedom Road, Branchville

Thursday, Nov. 18

• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews

• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road,

North

Friday, Nov. 19

• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg

• Old Willow Middle School, 2750 Cope Road, Norway

For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News