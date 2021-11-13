FHC offering free COVID-19 testing

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.

The testing will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday through Friday, Nov. 15-19.

The testing is offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sites are closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary.

The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.

Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:

Monday, Nov. 15

• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill

• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (Claflin staff and students only)

Tuesday, Nov. 16

• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg

• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center,

19 Maple Avenue, Denmark

Wednesday, Nov. 17