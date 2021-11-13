FHC offering free COVID-19 testing

Family Health Centers, Inc. is offering free COVID-19 mobile testing.
The testing will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties on Monday through Friday, Nov. 15-19.
The testing is offered from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sites are closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary.
The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the COVID-19 testing sites will be closed.
Mobile testing sites will be set up at the following locations:
Monday, Nov. 15
• Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• Claflin University, 400 Magnolia St., Orangeburg (Claflin staff and students only)
Tuesday, Nov. 16
• Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
• Denmark Police Department, Walter E. Brooker Center,
19 Maple Avenue, Denmark
Wednesday, Nov. 17
• Harleyville Community Center, 163 South Railroad Ave., Harleyville
• Branchville Community Center, 7647 Freedom Road, Branchville
Thursday, Nov. 18
• John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews
• Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road,
North
Friday, Nov. 19
• Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
• Old Willow Middle School, 2750 Cope Road, Norway
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or visit www.myfhc.org.