FHC offering free COVID-19 mobile testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and Dorchester counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 19-23. We will be closed for lunch from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, July 19
- Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
Tuesday, July 20
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
- Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
Wednesday, July 21
- Bowman Town Hall, 131 Poplar St., Bowman
- Harleyville Community Center, 163 S. Railroad Ave., Harleyville
Thursday, July 22
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg
- Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
Friday, July 23
- John Ford Community Center, 304 Agnes Street, St. Matthews
- Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.