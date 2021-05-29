FHC offering free COVID-19 mobile testing

The Family Health Centers Inc. is offering free mobile COVID-19 testing.
The testing sites will be held in different communities across Orangeburg and Bamberg counties from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, June 1-4. We will be closed for lunch from 1 to 2 p.m. No appointments are necessary. The testing sites will include drive-thru stations. If inclement weather occurs, the testing sites will be closed.
Monday, May 31
All FHC satellite locations closed in observance of Memorial Day
Tuesday, June 1
- Denmark Police Department/Walter E. Brooker Center, 19 Maple Ave., Denmark
- Williams Chapel AME Church, 1198 Glover St., Orangeburg
Wednesday, June 2
- Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St. Orangeburg
- Holly Hill Town Hall/County Complex, 8423 Old State Road, Holly Hill
Thursday, June 3
- Bowman Town Hall, 131 Poplar St., Bowman
- Town of North Community Center-Square, 7904 Salley Road, North
Friday, June 4
- Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, Orangeburg
- Jones Chapel Baptist Church, 2726 Kennerly Road, Orangeburg
For additional information regarding COVID-19 mobile screenings and testing sites, call 803-531-6900 or 866-506-9342 or go to www.myfhc.org.